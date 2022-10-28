Football fans can delve into unrivalled depth and detail in FM 2023 as you take charge at your club. Join the elite by writing your own headlines, earning the love of the fans and dominating the competition. It's not just about picking tactics or crafting a team.
Football Manager 2023 will launch on November 8, 2022. However, you can gain early access to the PC/Mac version now if you pre-order the game on Steam.
Here, though, we take a look at the shock transfer dealings Sunderland conclude in January on Football Manager 2023 (for a little bit of fun!):
1. IN: Anthony Ralston
On our Football Manager simulation, Celtic's Anthony Ralston joins Sunderland in January on loan. The 28-year-old plays mostly as a right-back and is a Scotland international.
Photo: Steve Welsh
2. IN: Sam Greenwood
An interesting arrival during our simulation was former Sunderland youth teamer, Sam Greenwood. In real life, the academy graduate left his boyhood club for Arsenal and then moved to Leeds United. In the game, the Black Cats are able to re-sign the 20-year-old forward on a loan deal until the end of the season in January.
Photo: George Wood
3. IN: Nicola Murru
During our simulation, Sunderland concluded the signing of Sampdoria left-back Nicola Murru for £500k. The 27-year-old is a previous Italy youth international.
Photo: Alessandro Sabattini
4. IN: Shola Shoretire
Manchester United's Shola Shoretire also joins Sunderland on loan during the January transfer window in our simulated game. The 18-year-old attacker was born on Tyneside and played for both Sunderland and Newcastle as a youngster before moving to Manchester United in 2014.
Photo: John Peters