Sunderland will be without two key first-team players next weekend - including this season’s captain Luke O’Nien.

Tony Mowbray's plans for Birmingham City's visit to the Stadium of Light next weekend have been dealt a major blow with his first-choice central defenders set to serve a suspension.

Dan Ballard was booked in the early exchanges of the second half of the 0-0 draw with Swansea City when he brought down Jamal Lowe as the striker tried to break forward.

Sunderland's woes were compounded when Luke O'Nien was shown a yellow for a similar foul on the same player at the start of eight minutes of stoppage time. Both had come into the game on four bookings and will therefore both be unavailable for the visit of Wayne Rooney's side next weekend.

It leaves Mowbray without his captain, O’Nien and his other first-choice centre-back, Ballard. The Echo took to social media to ask Sunderland fans who they think should captain the team in O’Nien’s absence – seven candidates came to the fore.

Bradley Dack Several Sunderland fans picked Bradley Dack as Tony Mowbray's potential captain against Birmingham City. Mowbray and Dack have worked together closely previously at Blackburn Rovers.

Alex Pritchard Alex Pritchard was picked by many fans to replace Luke O'Nien as captain against Birmingham City due to his vast experience.

Anthony Patterson Boyhood Sunderland fan Anthony Patterson was picked by several Sunderland supporters on social media to lead the team out at the Stadium of Light against Birmingham City.