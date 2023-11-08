The seven candidates to captain Sunderland against Birmingham City - as picked by fans: gallery
Tony Mowbray's plans for Birmingham City's visit to the Stadium of Light next weekend have been dealt a major blow with his first-choice central defenders set to serve a suspension.
Dan Ballard was booked in the early exchanges of the second half of the 0-0 draw with Swansea City when he brought down Jamal Lowe as the striker tried to break forward.
Sunderland's woes were compounded when Luke O'Nien was shown a yellow for a similar foul on the same player at the start of eight minutes of stoppage time. Both had come into the game on four bookings and will therefore both be unavailable for the visit of Wayne Rooney's side next weekend.
It leaves Mowbray without his captain, O’Nien and his other first-choice centre-back, Ballard. The Echo took to social media to ask Sunderland fans who they think should captain the team in O’Nien’s absence – seven candidates came to the fore.