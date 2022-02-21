The Black Cats have won just one of their last nine games and dropped out of the play-off places following the weekend's 2-1 defeat by MK Dons.
Neil has admitted that some players look tired after playing too much this season, while others are short of game time.
The new Sunderland head coach therefore has plenty to think about ahead of this week’s fixtures.
Here’s the Black Cats side we think could start against Burton:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Page 1 of 3