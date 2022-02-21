The Black Cats have won just one of their last nine games and dropped out of the play-off places following the weekend's 2-1 defeat by MK Dons.

Neil has admitted that some players look tired after playing too much this season, while others are short of game time.

The new Sunderland head coach therefore has plenty to think about ahead of this week’s fixtures.

Here’s the Black Cats side we think could start against Burton:

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann Was sidelined through illness against Cheltenham and AFC Wimbledon but returned to the bench on Saturday. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RB: Trai Hume Dropped out of the side against MK Dons but didn't look out of place when he came into the side. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. CB: Bailey Wright A key player at the back, especially as Danny Batth has missed the last two games with an ankle issue. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. CB: Callum Doyle Has played continuously this season, yet it'll be hard for Neil to give the teenager a rest due to a lack of options in defence. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales