Sunderland players after scoring against Wigan. Picture by FRANK REID

The Sunderland team Alex Neil could name to face Charlton Athletic - with one change from Wigan Athletic win

Sunderland will be hoping to make it back-to-back away wins when they travel to Charlton Athletic this weekend – but who will start for Alex Neil’s side?

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 6:15 pm

The Black Cats won 3-0 at Wigan last weekend, courtesy of Bailey Wright’s header and two Ross Stewart penalties.

Sunderland will have to build on that momentum, though, with teams around them picking up points and holding the advantage of games in hand.

Neil switched his side’s formation to play with a 4-2-3-1 system against Wigan and the game plan was executed perfectly.

Here’s the Sunderland side we think could start at Charlton:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson -

Has started Sunderland's last five league games and made some important interventions to keep his side ahead against Wigan.

Photo: JPI Media

2. RB: Carl Winchester

Played on the right of a back four against Wigan, where he looked solid defensively and provided an outlet going forward.

Photo: JPI Media

3. CB: Bailey Wright

Sunderland have looked far more assured when the Australian has played at the back. He also scored an important opener at Wigan.

Photo: JPI Media

4. CB: Arbenit Xhemajli

Was excellent on his first League One start at Wigan. Went down with cramp towards the end but should be available this weekend.

Photo: JPI Media

