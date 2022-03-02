The Black Cats won 3-0 at Wigan last weekend, courtesy of Bailey Wright’s header and two Ross Stewart penalties.

Sunderland will have to build on that momentum, though, with teams around them picking up points and holding the advantage of games in hand.

Neil switched his side’s formation to play with a 4-2-3-1 system against Wigan and the game plan was executed perfectly.

Here’s the Sunderland side we think could start at Charlton:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson - Has started Sunderland's last five league games and made some important interventions to keep his side ahead against Wigan. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RB: Carl Winchester Played on the right of a back four against Wigan, where he looked solid defensively and provided an outlet going forward. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. CB: Bailey Wright Sunderland have looked far more assured when the Australian has played at the back. He also scored an important opener at Wigan. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. CB: Arbenit Xhemajli Was excellent on his first League One start at Wigan. Went down with cramp towards the end but should be available this weekend. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales