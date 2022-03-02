The Black Cats won 3-0 at Wigan last weekend, courtesy of Bailey Wright’s header and two Ross Stewart penalties.
Sunderland will have to build on that momentum, though, with teams around them picking up points and holding the advantage of games in hand.
Neil switched his side’s formation to play with a 4-2-3-1 system against Wigan and the game plan was executed perfectly.
Here’s the Sunderland side we think could start at Charlton:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Page 1 of 3