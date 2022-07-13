Loading...
Jose Mourinho congratulates Roma's Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

The Roma team Jose Mourinho could name to face Sunderland - including ex-Manchester United and Chelsea men

Sunderland will face Jose Mourinho’s Roma in Portugal this week – with some established internationals and ex-Premier League players set to feature.

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 9:06 am

Roma’s last competitive match was in the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League Final, as the Serie A side beat Feyenoord 1-0.

This will be their first official friendly of pre-season, though Mourinho’s team did beat local side Trastevere 5-0 in a training match last week.

Here’s the Roma team which could start against Sunderland at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira.

1. GK: Rui Patricio

The former Wolves keeper, 34, joined Roma last summer and has started every league game for the Italian club since.

2. CB: Gianluca Mancini

After three years at the club, the Italian centre-back, 26, has just signed a new long-term deal at Roma which will run until 2027.

3. CB: Chris Smalling

Smalling had to bide his time after Mourinho's appointment last summer and missed the start of the 2021/22 season with a hamstring injury. The former Manchester United defender, 32, regained his confidence, though, and was named man of the match in their 1-0 win over Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final.

4. CB: Roger Ibanez

The young Brazilian defender, 23, joined Roma in January 2020, initially on loan, and has been a first-team regular over the last two seasons playing in a back three.

