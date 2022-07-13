Roma’s last competitive match was in the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League Final, as the Serie A side beat Feyenoord 1-0.
This will be their first official friendly of pre-season, though Mourinho’s team did beat local side Trastevere 5-0 in a training match last week.
Here’s the Roma team which could start against Sunderland at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira.
1. GK: Rui Patricio
The former Wolves keeper, 34, joined Roma last summer and has started every league game for the Italian club since.
Photo: Justin Setterfield
2. CB: Gianluca Mancini
After three years at the club, the Italian centre-back, 26, has just signed a new long-term deal at Roma which will run until 2027.
Photo: Gabriele Maltinti
3. CB: Chris Smalling
Smalling had to bide his time after Mourinho's appointment last summer and missed the start of the 2021/22 season with a hamstring injury. The former Manchester United defender, 32, regained his confidence, though, and was named man of the match in their 1-0 win over Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final.
Photo: Paolo Bruno
4. CB: Roger Ibanez
The young Brazilian defender, 23, joined Roma in January 2020, initially on loan, and has been a first-team regular over the last two seasons playing in a back three.
Photo: Paolo Bruno