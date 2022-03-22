The Roar Podcast! Will Sunderland finish in the League One play-off spots under Alex Neil?
We’re back with another episode of The Roar Podcast.
James Copley, Joe Nicholson and Michael Bowes discuss the latest goings-on regarding Sunderland with the Black Cats drawing away from home against Lincoln City on Saturday
The trio also ponders whether Sunderland will make the play-offs at the end of the season under head coach Alex Neil.
