The Roar Podcast! What was Lee Johnson doing at St James's Park? Ipswich and Arsenal games discussed ahead of transfer window
Phil Smith and James Copley return with another edition of the Sunderland Echo's Roar Podcast.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 11:13 am
The pair discuss the Wearsiders' 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town in League One last weekend and look ahead to Tuesday's Carabao Cup game against Arsenal.
Smith and Copley also take a look at the upcoming January transfer window and talk about Lee Johnson's appearance at St James's Park on Sunday.
To listen, follow the links below or search ‘The Roar’.