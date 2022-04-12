Loading...

The Roar Podcast! What does the emergence of Anthony Patterson mean for Thorben Hoffmann's Sunderland future?

We’re back with another episode of The Roar Podcast.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 1:57 pm
The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo

Phil Smith and James Copley return to discuss last weekend's win against Oxford United and preview this Friday's clash against Shrewsbury Town plus a look at the emergence of Anthony Patterson and what that could mean for Thorben Hoffmann and his future at Sunderland.

