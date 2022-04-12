The Roar Podcast! What does the emergence of Anthony Patterson mean for Thorben Hoffmann's Sunderland future?
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 1:57 pm
Phil Smith and James Copley return to discuss last weekend's win against Oxford United and preview this Friday's clash against Shrewsbury Town plus a look at the emergence of Anthony Patterson and what that could mean for Thorben Hoffmann and his future at Sunderland.
To listen simply search “The Roar – Sunderland Echo” wherever you get your podcasts.