The Roar Podcast! Sunderland's transfer window assessed after near misses for Aiden O'Brien and Benji Kimpioka

James Copley is joined by Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson to discuss Sunderland's transfer window following deadline day on Tuesday night.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 1:00 pm

The Black Cats brought in Ron-Thorbert Hoffman and Leon Dajaku to the Stadium of Light with Jack Diamond and Will Grigg departing on loan to Harrogate Town and Rotherham United.

And there was near misses for Benji Kimpioka and Aiden O'Brien but both remain on Wearside for the time being.

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo.

