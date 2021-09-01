The Roar Podcast! Sunderland's transfer window assessed after near misses for Aiden O'Brien and Benji Kimpioka
James Copley is joined by Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson to discuss Sunderland's transfer window following deadline day on Tuesday night.
The Black Cats brought in Ron-Thorbert Hoffman and Leon Dajaku to the Stadium of Light with Jack Diamond and Will Grigg departing on loan to Harrogate Town and Rotherham United.
And there was near misses for Benji Kimpioka and Aiden O'Brien but both remain on Wearside for the time being.