James Copley and Phil Smith discuss the latest goings-on regarding Sunderland with the Black Cats drawing at home against Rotherham United on Tuesday night in League One.
Sunderland face Morecambe in a crucial game this Saturday on the final day.
Just search ‘The Roar – Sunderland Echo’ wherever you listen to your podcasts or follow one of the links below.
