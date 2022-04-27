Loading...

The Roar Podcast! Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Rotherham United discussed ahead of crucial final day in League One

We’re back with another episode of The Roar Podcast.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 2:24 pm

James Copley and Phil Smith discuss the latest goings-on regarding Sunderland with the Black Cats drawing at home against Rotherham United on Tuesday night in League One.

Sunderland face Morecambe in a crucial game this Saturday on the final day.

Just search ‘The Roar – Sunderland Echo’ wherever you listen to your podcasts or follow one of the links below.

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo

ACAST – listen here.

SPOTIFY – listen here.

APPLE – listen here.

GOOGLE – listen here.

