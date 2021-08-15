The Roar Podcast! Sunderland fans talk MK Dons, Djibril Cisse, Frederik Alves, Lee Johnson & more!

Host James Copley is joined by SAFC Fan TV's Deano Elgar and lifelong Black Cats supporter Dave Lawrence to discuss new signing Frederik Alves and the 2-1 win at MK Dons.

By James Copley
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 8:33 pm

The trio also talk about the Wearsiders transfer window so far and preview Tuesday's clash against Burton Albion.

Johnson’s men travel to the Pirelli Stadium to face the Brewers in their third consecutive away game including League One and Carabao Cup fixtures.

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo.

