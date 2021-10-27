The Roar Podcast! Sunderland fans react as Black Cats beat QPR on penalties to reach Carabao Cup quarter final
James Copley is joined by fans to talk over Sunderland’s penalty shoot-out win against QPR in the Carabao Cup.
The Rs had netted in all of their league games so far this season but couldn’t get past Lee Johnson’s men.
The shoot-out victory means Sunderland will play in the quarter final stage for the first time since their run to the final in 2014
Here, though, fans Dave Lawrence and Michael Bowers deliver their verdict: