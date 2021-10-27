The Roar Podcast! Sunderland fans react as Black Cats beat QPR on penalties to reach Carabao Cup quarter final

James Copley is joined by fans to talk over Sunderland’s penalty shoot-out win against QPR in the Carabao Cup.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 8:51 am

The Rs had netted in all of their league games so far this season but couldn’t get past Lee Johnson’s men.

The shoot-out victory means Sunderland will play in the quarter final stage for the first time since their run to the final in 2014

Here, though, fans Dave Lawrence and Michael Bowers deliver their verdict:

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo.

LISTEN ON iTUNES

LISTEN ON ACAST

LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Black CatsSunderlandQPRRichard MennearLee Johnson