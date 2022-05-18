Loading...

The Roar Podcast! Sunderland fans discuss VAR, Rob Couhig's comments, Wycombe Wanderers and League One play-off final

We’re back with another episode of The Roar Podcast.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 12:08 pm

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Sunderland fans Michael Bowers, Graham Falk and Dave Lawrence discuss VAR, Rob Couhig comments, Wycombe Wanderers and the League One play-off final.

Black Cats fans are set to travel to London in their thousands this week for the play-off final.

Just search ‘The Roar – Sunderland Echo’ wherever you listen to your podcasts or follow one of the links below.

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

ACAST – listen here.

SPOTIFY – listen here.

APPLE – listen here.

GOOGLE – listen here.

VARSunderlandWycombe WanderersLeague OneBlack Cats