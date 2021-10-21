The Roar Podcast! Sunderland fans discuss Crewe win, Luke O'Nien, Leon Dajaku and Alex Pritchard

James Copley is joined by fans to talk over Sunderland’s win against Crewe Alexandra in League One last Tuesday.

By James Copley
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 10:13 am

The Black Cats won 4-0 with a Ross Stewart double coupled with an own goal and a Leon Dajaku strike.

There was, however, concern when the impressive Alex Pritchard was withdrawn with an injury midway through the second half.

Here, though, fans Dave Lawrence and Michael Bowers deliver their verdict on the encounter.

