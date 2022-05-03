Loading...

The Roar Podcast! Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday writers discuss League One play-off semi-final clash

We’re back with another episode of The Roar Podcast.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 2:53 pm

Sunderland Echo writers James Copley and Phil Smith are joined by the Sheffield Star's Joe Crann to discuss the big upcoming play-off semi-final clash in League One.

The first leg at the Stadium of Light is set for Friday evening.

