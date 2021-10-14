The Roar Podcast! Reaction from Phil Smith and James Copley as Elliot Embleton signs new deal plus full injury update ahead of Gillingham

The Sunderland Echo’s SAFC team return with another podcast ahead of this weekend’s clash against the Gills.

By James Copley
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 4:40 pm

The Black Cats enjoyed a free Saturday last week after their game with Oxford United was postponed but were in action on Wednesday in the Papa John’s Trophy.

A youthful Sunderland team defeated Manchester United U21s 2-1 with Lee Johnson’s first-team set for a return to league action away to Gillingham on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that Elliot Embleton has signed a new deal at the Stadium of Light until 2025, whilst a full injury update has been provided ahead of the trip south.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo.

Here, Phil Smith and James Copley take a look at the main talking points in podcast form with much on the agenda.

To listen, simply click the links below or search ‘The Roar’ wherever you get your podcasts from.

LISTEN ON iTUNES

LISTEN ON ACAST

LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Black CatsGillinghamSAFCSunderland EchoPhil Smith