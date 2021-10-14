The Roar Podcast! Reaction from Phil Smith and James Copley as Elliot Embleton signs new deal plus full injury update ahead of Gillingham
The Sunderland Echo’s SAFC team return with another podcast ahead of this weekend’s clash against the Gills.
The Black Cats enjoyed a free Saturday last week after their game with Oxford United was postponed but were in action on Wednesday in the Papa John’s Trophy.
A youthful Sunderland team defeated Manchester United U21s 2-1 with Lee Johnson’s first-team set for a return to league action away to Gillingham on Saturday afternoon.
Earlier in the week, it was announced that Elliot Embleton has signed a new deal at the Stadium of Light until 2025, whilst a full injury update has been provided ahead of the trip south.
Here, Phil Smith and James Copley take a look at the main talking points in podcast form with much on the agenda.
To listen, simply click the links below or search ‘The Roar’ wherever you get your podcasts from.