The Black Cats enjoyed a free Saturday last week after their game with Oxford United was postponed but were in action on Wednesday in the Papa John’s Trophy.

A youthful Sunderland team defeated Manchester United U21s 2-1 with Lee Johnson’s first-team set for a return to league action away to Gillingham on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that Elliot Embleton has signed a new deal at the Stadium of Light until 2025, whilst a full injury update has been provided ahead of the trip south.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo.

Here, Phil Smith and James Copley take a look at the main talking points in podcast form with much on the agenda.

To listen, simply click the links below or search ‘The Roar’ wherever you get your podcasts from.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.