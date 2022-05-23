Loading...

The Roar Podcast! Reaction from James Copley, Joe Nicholson and Michael Bowers as Sunderland FINALLY win promotion

We’re back with another episode of The Roar Podcast.

By James Copley
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 2:19 pm

Echo writers James Copley and Joe Nicholson are joined by Sunderland fan Michael Bowers to discuss Saturday's promotion victory against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

Apologies for Michael's internet problems!

