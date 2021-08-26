The Roar Podcast! Phil Smith's transfer update, reaction to AFC Wimbledon and Blackpool, plus Dan Neil, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers talk
James Copley and Phil Smith take you through everything you need to know about Sunderland AFC at the moment.
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 10:44 am
The pair review the Black Cats' wins against AFC Wimbledon and Blackpool and talk transfers ahead of this weekend's clash with Wycombe Wanderers at the Stadium of Light in League One.
There’s also talk surrounding the Sheffield Wednesday game and a potential postponement, plus plenty of chat about Sunderland stars Dan Neil and Aiden O’Brien.