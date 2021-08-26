The pair review the Black Cats' wins against AFC Wimbledon and Blackpool and talk transfers ahead of this weekend's clash with Wycombe Wanderers at the Stadium of Light in League One.

There’s also talk surrounding the Sheffield Wednesday game and a potential postponement, plus plenty of chat about Sunderland stars Dan Neil and Aiden O’Brien.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.