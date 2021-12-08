The Roar Podcast! Phil Smith's transfer and injury update plus ownership and Morecambe discussion
James Copley is joined by Phil Smith to dissect Sunderland’s recent form and events at the Stadium of Light.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 12:13 pm
Sunderland defeated Morecambe 5-0 on Wearside with goals from Nathan Broadhead, Ross Stewart, Leon Dajaku and Alex Pritchard.
Here, our team discuss the latest news in podcast format, including the action from the game and all of the latest transfer and injury news.
To listen, follow the links below or search ‘The Roar’ wherever you get your podcasts.