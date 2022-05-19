Loading...

The Roar Podcast! Phil Smith and James Copley discuss Wembley nerves ahead of League One play-off final

We’re back with another episode of The Roar Podcast.

By James Copley
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 7:40 am

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Join Echo writers Phil Smith and James Copley for a chat before Saturday's play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers

Black Cats fans are set to travel to London in their thousands this week for the play-off final.

Just search ‘The Roar – Sunderland Echo’ wherever you listen to your podcasts or follow one of the links below.

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

ACAST – listen here.

SPOTIFY – listen here.

APPLE – listen here.

GOOGLE – listen here.

League OneWembleyPhil SmithBlack CatsWycombe Wanderers