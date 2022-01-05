The Roar Podcast! Patrick Roberts and Frederik Alves transfer latest, Trai Hume signing reaction and Wycombe Wanderers preview
Phil Smith, Joe Nicholson and James Copley return with another edition The Roar Podcast.
The January transfer window is now well underway.
And Sunderland have concluded an early deal after just four days since clubs were permitted to sign players again.
Right-back Trai Hume has signed on the dotted line at the Stadium of Light and becomes Lee Johnson’s first addition this winter.
The Black Cats are said to have beaten off competition from League One rivals Lincoln City, Scottish giants Celtic and Championship club Stoke City to sign the 19-year-old.
Here, though, Sunderland Echo writer Phil Smith, James Copley and Joe Nicholson mull-over the latest transfer news and take a look ahead to Saturday's game against Wycombe Wanderers in League One.
