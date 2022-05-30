Loading...

The Roar Podcast! Niall Quinn, Kevin Phillips, Peter Reid, Jack Ross, Kevin Kyle and Grant Leadbitter pay tribute to John Cooke

We’re back with another episode of The Roar Podcast.

By James Copley
Monday, 30th May 2022, 5:00 pm

Thousands at Mariners Park witnessed a fitting testimonial and celebration for former Sunderland player and long-serving kitman John Cooke last weekend.

Cooke – a hugely popular figure in Sunderland’s dressing room – spent a total of 35 years on Wearside between playing and non-playing duties.

Listen to the podcast by clicking one of the links below or search “The Roar – Sunderland Echo” wherever you get your podcasts.

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo

