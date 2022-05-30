Thousands at Mariners Park witnessed a fitting testimonial and celebration for former Sunderland player and long-serving kitman John Cooke last weekend.
Cooke – a hugely popular figure in Sunderland’s dressing room – spent a total of 35 years on Wearside between playing and non-playing duties.
Listen to the podcast by clicking one of the links below or search “The Roar – Sunderland Echo” wherever you get your podcasts.
Most Popular
-
1
John Cooke testimonial: Sunderland heroes Peter Reid, Niall Quinn, Kevin Phillips and Ally McCoist star in fitting tribute
-
2
Sunderland AFC news: Black Cats star's heartwarming message to 'unbelievable' supporters as he talks future at Stadium of Light
-
3
Championship promotion odds: Sunderland's stunning chances compared to Cardiff City, Swansea City and Middlesbrough
-
4
Sunderland's Sporting Director gives honest reflection on Jermain Defoe's return to the club
-
5
Third Sunderland player earns international call-up ahead of World Cup play-offs
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor