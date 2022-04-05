James Copley and Phil Smith discuss Nathan Broadhead's last-gasp winner against Gillingham at the Stadium of Light last weekend as Sunderland eye play-off rivals Oxford United in a huge clash this Saturday.

Just search “The Roar – Sunderland Echo” wherever you get your podcasts, click one of the links below or watch the video attached to this story.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.