The Roar Podcast! Nathan Broadhead's last-gasp winner against Gillingham discussed as Sunderland eye Oxford United

We’re back with another episode of The Roar Podcast.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 2:26 pm

James Copley and Phil Smith discuss Nathan Broadhead's last-gasp winner against Gillingham at the Stadium of Light last weekend as Sunderland eye play-off rivals Oxford United in a huge clash this Saturday.

Just search “The Roar – Sunderland Echo” wherever you get your podcasts, click one of the links below or watch the video attached to this story.

ACAST – listen here.

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo

SPOTIFY – listen here.

APPLE – listen here.

GOOGLE – listen here.

