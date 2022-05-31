Echo writers James Copley and Joe Nicholson dish out their end of season awards and deliver a review of Sunderland's campaign following the club’s promotion to the Championship in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium against Wycombe Wanderers.
Listen to the podcast by clicking one of the links below or search “The Roar – Sunderland Echo” wherever you get your podcasts.
