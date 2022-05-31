Loading...

The Roar Podcast! James Copley and Joe Nicholson's end of season Sunderland awards and campaign review

We’re back with another episode of The Roar Podcast.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 1:51 pm

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Echo writers James Copley and Joe Nicholson dish out their end of season awards and deliver a review of Sunderland's campaign following the club’s promotion to the Championship in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium against Wycombe Wanderers.

Listen to the podcast by clicking one of the links below or search “The Roar – Sunderland Echo” wherever you get your podcasts.

ACAST – listen here.

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

SPOTIFY – listen here.

APPLE – listen here.

GOOGLE – listen here.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Joe NicholsonSunderlandRichard MennearWembley StadiumWycombe Wanderers