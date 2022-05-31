Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Echo writers James Copley and Joe Nicholson dish out their end of season awards and deliver a review of Sunderland's campaign following the club’s promotion to the Championship in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium against Wycombe Wanderers.

Listen to the podcast by clicking one of the links below or search “The Roar – Sunderland Echo” wherever you get your podcasts.

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.