The Roar Podcast! Is Lee Johnson safe? Looking ahead to Ipswich Town and Arsenal clashes
Richard Mennear is joined by James Copley to look ahead to this weekend’s clash against Ipswich Town.
Friday, 17th December 2021, 1:50 pm
Sunderland defeated Morecambe 5-0 and Plymouth 2-1 on Wearside recently, results which leave Lee Johnson’s men third in the League One table.
Here, our team discuss the latest news in podcast format, including the action from the game and all of the latest transfer and injury news.
To listen, follow the links below or search ‘The Roar’ wherever you get your podcasts.