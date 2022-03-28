The Roar Podcast! Has Jermain Defoe's early retirement slightly tarnished his reputation amongst Sunderland fans?
We’re back with another episode of The Roar Podcast.
James Copley, Joe Nicholson, Dave Lawrence and Michael Bowers discuss the latest goings-on regarding Sunderland with the Black Cats set to play Gillingham after the international break concludes.
The four panellists will also mull over last week's shock news that Jermain Defoe has retired with immediate effect.
Alternatively, just search ‘The Roar – Sunderland Echo’ wherever you listen to your podcasts.
