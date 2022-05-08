Loading...

The Roar Podcast! Gary Bennett, James Copley, Joe Nicholson, Rob Mason and Sunderland fans react to 1-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday

We’re back with another episode of The Roar Podcast.

By James Copley
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 8:34 am

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Sunderland Echo writers James Copley and Joe Nicholson are joined by former player Gary Bennett, celebrated author Rob Mason and supporters after the Black Cats won 1-0 against Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off semi-final first leg.

Just search ‘The Roar – Sunderland Echo’ wherever you listen to your podcasts or follow one of the links below.

ACAST – listen here.

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

SPOTIFY – listen here.

APPLE – listen here.

GOOGLE – listen here.

Joe NicholsonSheffield WednesdaySunderlandSunderland EchoBlack Cats