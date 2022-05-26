Loading...

The Roar Podcast! Analysis as Sunderland release retained list and Speakman reveals Broadhead talks plus McGeady exit reaction

We’re back with another episode of The Roar Podcast.

By James Copley
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 1:37 pm

Echo writers James Copley and Joe Nicholson provide analysis after Sunderland released their retained list plus reaction to Aiden McGeady's exit.

Kristjaan Speakman has also revealed talks with Nathan Broadhead.

Just search ‘The Roar – Sunderland Echo’ wherever you listen to your podcasts or follow one of the links below.

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo

Alternatively, you can watch the video attached to the top of this story.

