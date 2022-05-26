Echo writers James Copley and Joe Nicholson provide analysis after Sunderland released their retained list plus reaction to Aiden McGeady's exit.
Kristjaan Speakman has also revealed talks with Nathan Broadhead.
Just search ‘The Roar – Sunderland Echo’ wherever you listen to your podcasts or follow one of the links below.
Most Popular
-
1
The staggering average attendances for the 2021/22 season - and where Sunderland, Leeds United, Newcastle, West Ham, Liverpool and other clubs rank
-
2
Leon Dajaku becomes Sunderland's first summer signing ahead of Championship return
-
3
Sunderland AFC transfer rumours: Rangers, Middlesbrough, QPR and Sheffield United eye £5m-rated Black Cats star - reports
-
4
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Black Cats eye Premier League loan targets and prepare to open talks on Nathan Broadhead return
-
5
Kristjaan Speakman discusses Sunderland's budget, ownership and ambitions for Championship return
Alternatively, you can watch the video attached to the top of this story.