Echo writers James Copley and Phil Smith talk about Charlie Methven’s Sunderland departure with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus increasing his shareholding.
The duo also discuss transfers and what can be expected from Alex Neil and Kristjaan Speakman in the coming weeks.
Listen to the podcast by clicking one of the links below or search “The Roar – Sunderland Echo” wherever you get your podcasts.
