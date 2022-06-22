Loading...

The Roar Podcast! Analysis as Charlie Methven departs and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus increases shareholding

We’re back with another episode of The Roar Podcast.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 1:54 pm

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Echo writers James Copley and Phil Smith talk about Charlie Methven’s Sunderland departure with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus increasing his shareholding.

The duo also discuss transfers and what can be expected from Alex Neil and Kristjaan Speakman in the coming weeks.

Listen to the podcast by clicking one of the links below or search “The Roar – Sunderland Echo” wherever you get your podcasts.

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

ACAST – listen here.

SPOTIFY – listen here.

APPLE – listen here.

GOOGLE – listen here.

Kyril Louis-DreyfusSunderlandPhil SmithAlex NeilKristjaan Speakman