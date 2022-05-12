Echo writers James Copley and Joe Nicholson are joined by the Sheffield Star's Joe Crann to take a look at Sunderland's two-legged play-off semi-final win over Sheffield Wednesday.
The Black Cats will now face Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley in the final.
Just search ‘The Roar – Sunderland Echo’ wherever you listen to your podcasts or follow one of the links below.
