Loading...

The Roar Podcast! A deep dive into Sunderland's two-legged win against Sheffield Wednesday with the Sheffield Star's Joe Crann

We’re back with another episode of The Roar Podcast.

By James Copley
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 12:24 pm

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Echo writers James Copley and Joe Nicholson are joined by the Sheffield Star's Joe Crann to take a look at Sunderland's two-legged play-off semi-final win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The Black Cats will now face Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley in the final.

Just search ‘The Roar – Sunderland Echo’ wherever you listen to your podcasts or follow one of the links below.

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

ACAST – listen here.

SPOTIFY – listen here.

APPLE – listen here.

GOOGLE – listen here.

SunderlandSheffield WednesdayJoe NicholsonWycombe WanderersWembley