The Roar! Luke O'Nien's future, George Dobson's exit and Aiden McGeady under the spotlight
It's been a busy week at the Stadium of Light - with the club sealing a deal to retain Aiden McGeady while allowing George Dobson to depart.
And while Sunderland may still be waiting to seal their first signing of the summer, the Black Cats remain active in the market with their recruitment team working hard to secure a transfer breakthrough in the near future.
The club are also waiting on responses from Charlie Wyke, Luke O'Nien and Denver Hume over their futures and we examine the contract situation in the latest episode of our podcast.
We also examine the McGeady and Dobson deals and look ahead to the first friendly of the summer at Spennymoor Town, as Richard Mennear is joined by Phil Smith and Mark Donnelly for the latest instalment of The Roar.
You can listen to the latest episode of The Roar on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other podcast providers.