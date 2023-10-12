The longest-serving managers in the Championship and how long they have been at their current clubs.
We’re only 11 games into the 2023/24 Championship season - yet there have already been multiple managerial changes in the second tier.
At Sunderland, Tony Mowbray’s side appear to have built on last season’s run into the play-offs, while just over a year has passed since the 59-year-old replaced Alex Neil as the Black Cats’ head coach.
Here are the longest-serving managers in the Championship and how long they have been at their current clubs:
1. (24th) Wayne Rooney (Birmingham) - 1 day
With the club sitting sixth in the Championship, Birmingham made the surprise call to sack John Eustace 11 games into the season. The Blues have appointed Rooney, 37, as his successor after the former Manchester United striker left DC United in October. Photo: James Gill
2. (23rd) Neil Thompson (Sheffield Wednesday) - 7 days
Thompson has taken caretaker charge of Sheffield Wednesday while the club search for a new manager following the sacking of Xisco Munoz. Photo: Clive Rose
3. (22nd) Darren Moore (Huddersfield) - 19 days
After his surprise exit from Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season, the 49-year-old returned to management when he was appointed Huddersfield boss in September, replacing Neil Warnock at The John Smith's Stadium. Photo: Matt McNulty
4. (21st) Daniel Farke (Leeds) - 3 months
Following their relegation from the Premier League, Leeds turned to former Norwich boss Farke, 46, who won promotion from the Championship twice with The Canaries. The Whites sit fifth in the table with 19 points heading into the international break. Photo: George Wood