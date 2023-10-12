News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray and Trai Hume. Picture by FRANK REIDSunderland boss Tony Mowbray and Trai Hume. Picture by FRANK REID
The remarkable Championship manager table showing where Sunderland, Leeds and Stoke bosses rank: Gallery

The longest-serving managers in the Championship and how long they have been at their current clubs.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:17 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 12:21 BST

We’re only 11 games into the 2023/24 Championship season - yet there have already been multiple managerial changes in the second tier.

Wayne Rooney has taken charge of Birmingham City following the surprise sacking of John Eustace and The Blues’ strong start to the season.

At Sunderland, Tony Mowbray’s side appear to have built on last season’s run into the play-offs, while just over a year has passed since the 59-year-old replaced Alex Neil as the Black Cats’ head coach.

Here are the longest-serving managers in the Championship and how long they have been at their current clubs:

With the club sitting sixth in the Championship, Birmingham made the surprise call to sack John Eustace 11 games into the season. The Blues have appointed Rooney, 37, as his successor after the former Manchester United striker left DC United in October.

1. (24th) Wayne Rooney (Birmingham) - 1 day

Thompson has taken caretaker charge of Sheffield Wednesday while the club search for a new manager following the sacking of Xisco Munoz.

2. (23rd) Neil Thompson (Sheffield Wednesday) - 7 days

After his surprise exit from Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season, the 49-year-old returned to management when he was appointed Huddersfield boss in September, replacing Neil Warnock at The John Smith's Stadium.

3. (22nd) Darren Moore (Huddersfield) - 19 days

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Leeds turned to former Norwich boss Farke, 46, who won promotion from the Championship twice with The Canaries. The Whites sit fifth in the table with 19 points heading into the international break.

4. (21st) Daniel Farke (Leeds) - 3 months

