We’re only 11 games into the 2023/24 Championship season - yet there have already been multiple managerial changes in the second tier.

Wayne Rooney has taken charge of Birmingham City following the surprise sacking of John Eustace and The Blues’ strong start to the season.

At Sunderland, Tony Mowbray’s side appear to have built on last season’s run into the play-offs, while just over a year has passed since the 59-year-old replaced Alex Neil as the Black Cats’ head coach.

Here are the longest-serving managers in the Championship and how long they have been at their current clubs:

1 . (24th) Wayne Rooney (Birmingham) - 1 day With the club sitting sixth in the Championship, Birmingham made the surprise call to sack John Eustace 11 games into the season. The Blues have appointed Rooney, 37, as his successor after the former Manchester United striker left DC United in October.

2 . (23rd) Neil Thompson (Sheffield Wednesday) - 7 days Thompson has taken caretaker charge of Sheffield Wednesday while the club search for a new manager following the sacking of Xisco Munoz.

3 . (22nd) Darren Moore (Huddersfield) - 19 days After his surprise exit from Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season, the 49-year-old returned to management when he was appointed Huddersfield boss in September, replacing Neil Warnock at The John Smith's Stadium.