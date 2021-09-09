The only exceptions were in wide areas and at full-back, where the Black Cats head coach felt he could manage with three out of four options, while being able to call upon squad members who are versatile.

Sunderland have targeted quality over quantity this summer, with the aim to have a smaller, younger and more streamline squad.

Yet when the transfer window shut at the end of August, the group still appeared at least one player short.

At full-back, the arrivals of Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins have given Sunderland natural options in that area, while Carl Winchester’s performances on the right side of defence have been excellent.

For that reason, the club didn’t feel it was their top priority to sign another full-back on deadline day. There had been talks with Arsenal over a loan deal for 19-year-old Ryan Alebiosu, yet Sunderland instead pursued deals for goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann and winger Leon Dajaku from Germany.

There was also the possibility that Denver Hume could sign a new deal and give Johnson the third recognised full-back he was looking for.

That possibility has come to fruition, with the 23-year-old penning a new two-year deal on Wearside, while the defender is also nearing full fitness again following a challenging hamstring injury.

Hume’s contract situation clearly hasn’t been as clean as what all parties would have liked, with the defender initially turning down a new deal as he assessed his options.

Sunderland kept their offer on the table as Hume continued his rehabilitation, partly because they felt they had a duty of care towards a young academy graduate, and partly because they would have been entitled to a compensation fee if the player moved elsewhere.

There was also a feeling that Hume would eventually decide his best option was to stay at Sunderland, where he could be part of a young and ambitious squad challenging for promotion.

From the club’s point of view, they were keen to keep hold of a talented individual who has come through the ranks on Wearside and already racked up 76 senior appearances.

Hume is a player who can run with the ball at pace and will suit Johnson’s attacking, high-tempo style. It will be hoped the 23-year-old can reach and exceed the standards he set before his injury setback.

With Hume and Cirkin now available on the left side of defence, and Huggins also able to play there, Dan Neil should also be able to develop as a central midfielder this season - rather than fill in at left-back.

While there was understandably concern about Sunderland’s lack of full-backs ahead of their season opener against Wigan last month, it now appears to be an area of strength.

Following his arrival from Tottenham, Cirkin was thrown straight into the side at MK Dons and has made an encouraging start on Wearside.

It will, therefore, be interesting to see if Hume can win his place back.

Still, While some supporters will have been frustrated at the way Hume's situation played out, there is no doubt the resolution makes Sunderland’s squad even stronger and fills a position which hadn’t been fully addressed last month.

