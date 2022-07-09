After two games against non-league opposition, Sunderland's pre-season preparations step-up a notch this evening when they face Rangers (8pm kick-off).

Rangers finished as runners-up in both the SPL and Europa League last season under the guidance of former Arsenal and Barcelona star Giovanni van Bronckhorst who took charge following Steven Gerrard’s move to Aston Villa.

The Gers promise to be a major test of Alex Neil’s side and fans, after the team played behind-closed-doors last weekend, can watch Sunderland in action for the first time since their famous Wembley win over Wycombe Wanderers in May.

It could also be the first time new signing Daniel Ballard is spotted in-action for his new side - but who could he be lining up against him?

Here, we take a look at what Rangers side Van Bronckhorst could select to face Sunderland in Portugal:

GK: Allan McGregor The veteran keeper is entering his 20th season as a professional having made his debut for Rangers back in 2002. After signing a one-year extension, he has vowed to continue his career for 'as long as he can' and remains No.1 at Ibrox.

RB: James Tavernier Rangers' long-serving captain can be regarded as their talisman and someone that Sunderland will have to be very wary of if he features in Portugal. His ability from set-pieces makes him a real threat at all times.

CB: Connor Goldson Since joining from Brighton in 2018, Goldson has become a regular at the heart of the Rangers defence.

CB: John Souttar Souttar is a new signing at Rangers having joined from Hearts earlier this month. The Black Cats may come up against his brother Harry this season when they face Stoke City.