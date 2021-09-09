The Preston North End view on Connor Wickham as ex-£9m Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday striker targets contract

The striker has been on trial for the past three weeks and got his first taste of action this week for their reserves.

Our sister title the Lancashire Evening Post report the Championship club will continue to take their time over whether to offer him a deal.

They report: “He played 90 minutes of the Central League clash with Walsall, looking lively in the first half before fading during the second period.

Connor Wickham during his days at Sunderland.

“Wickham missed a penalty early in the game but showed flashes of what he is all about, linking up well with Josh Murphy up front.”

The 28-year-old striker was released by Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

Preston would be able to sign him outside of the transfer window with him being a free agent.

Wickham has played just 33 league games in the past four seasons.

The player enjoyed a four campaign stint at the Stadium of Light – with loans at Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday in between – following an £8m move from Ipswich Town back in 2011.

The fee broke Ipswich's record for transfer fees recouped, and broke the transfer record for an EFL player moving to an EPL club at the time.

The former England youth international found the net just 15 times in 91 appearances on Wearside before sealing a move to Palace on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee in 2015.

Sources at the time reported the fee as rising to £9m.

