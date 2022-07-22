Alex Neil’s side recently returned from Portugal after their eight-day training camp, and held their own for large spells against Serie A side Roma last week. The match finished 2-0 to the Italian club, yet Neil will have been encouraged by the performance.
Striker Ross Stewart missed the match with a minor injury but returned for the clash against Dundee United. Sunderland then fielded a second-string side against Bradford City in a 2-0 defeat.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up for the match:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
The Sunderland academy graduate has a chance to strengthen his claim for the No 1 goalkeeper shirt during pre-season. The Black Cats still need to sign at least one more goalkeeper this summer. Carney came in for Patterson against Bradford City but is expected to regain his place against Accrington Stanley.
Photo: National World
2. RB: Carl Winchester
Winchester was deployed as a left-sided centre-back against Roma but performed well at right-back for large parts of last season.
Photo: National World
3. CB: Daniel Ballard
Following an encouraging 45-minute cameo against Rangers, the central defender looks like he could be a key player this season following his summer move from Arsenal.
Photo: Ian Horrocks
4. CB: Bailey Wright
After helping Australia reach the World Cup finals, the centre-back returned for pre-season training later than the rest of the squad. Wright missed the Rangers and Roma matches but started against Dundee.
Photo: National World