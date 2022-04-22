Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats have slipped to seventh in the table on goal difference but their fate remains in their own hands, due to Alex Neil’s side having a game in hand on some of the sides above them.

That game in hand is against second-place Rotherham on Tuesday, placing extra importance on this weekend’s meeting with Cambridge at the Stadium of Light.

We have taken a closer look at the potential outcomes and remaining fixtures:

Sunderland's Elliot Embleton and Plymouth's Danny Mayor. Picture by FRANK REID

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Best-case scenario

Obviously a Sunderland win against Cambridge would significantly bolster their play-off hopes, and, ultimately, if the Black Cats (who are on 77 points) win their remaining three fixtures they will finish inside the top six.

A win this weekend would see Neil’s side move up the table, with Wycombe (77 points), who are ahead of Sunderland on goal difference, set to host Sheffield Wednesday (79 points).

Wycombe have played a game more than both the Black Cats and Wednesday, so defeat for Gareth Ainsworth’s side would mean they could only finish on a maximum of 80 points.

A Sunderland win and Wycombe defeat this weekend would probably mean the Black Cats only a point from their final two fixtures against Rotherham and Morecambe to secure a play-off place.

That would only be the case if Oxford (75 points), who still have an outside chance of breaking into the top six, fail to win at Rotherham.

Worst-case scenario

Should Sunderland fail to beat Cambridge and Wycombe win against Wednesday, the Black Cats would be on the back foot heading into Tuesday’s game against Rotherham.

That outcome would leave Sunderland needing to beat the Millers, who are still fighting to finish in the automatic promotion places, to put matters back in their own hands ahead of the final game of the season at Morecambe.

Wycombe will travel to Burton on the final day of the campaign so will be favourites to take three points there.

Plymouth not there yet

The other game Sunderland fans will be keeping an eye on this weekend is Plymouth’s trip to league leaders Wigan.

Argyle (79 points) are just two points ahead of the Black Cats and have played a game more, while they also face promotion-chasing MK Dons on the final day.

You could argue, then, that Sunderland have an advantage over Steven Schumacher’s side, yet that relies on the Black Cats beating Cambridge.

It should become clearer after the full-time whistles on Saturday.

The League One play-off race and remaining fixture:

4th Sheffield Wednesday – 79 points (played 43)

Wycombe (A)

Fleetwood (A)

Portsmouth (H)

5th Plymouth – 79 points (played 44)

Wigan (A)

MK Dons (H)

6th Wycombe – 77 points (played 44)

Sheffield Wednesday (H)

Burton (A)

7th Sunderland – 77 points (played 43)

Cambridge (H)

Rotherham (H)

Morecambe (A)

8th Oxford – 75 points (played 44)

Rotherham (A)