Aiden McGeady, Arbenit Xhemajli, Jordan Willis and Lee Burge will all depart when their contracts expire at the end of June, while several loan players have returned to their parent clubs.

It means the Black Cats will have to strengthen in several positions following their promotion to the Championship.

Now the 24 Championship teams have been confirmed for the 2022/23 campaign, clubs have announced which players are set to be released, and who will be offered new deals.

Here are the players who are set to become free agents this summer - with a couple of former Sunderland players on the list:

1. Birmingham Offered New Contracts – Alfie Brooks, Rico Browne, Rico Patterson, Tommy Fogarty, Callum Sullivan, Kieran Wakefield | Releasing - Jeremie Bela, Renedi Masampu, Archie Matthews, Kristian Pedersen, Oriol Soldevilla, Kane Thompson-Sommers, Connal Trueman, Yoane Zohore Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

2. Burnley Contract Set To Expire - James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Matej Vydra, Dale Stephens, Aaron Lennon, Phil Bardsley, Erik Pieters, Lukas Jensen Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales

3. Blackburn Offered New Contracts – Jalil Saadi, Isaac Whitehall | In Talks With – Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe | Releasing - Bradley Johnson, Joe Rothwell Jacob Davenport, Harry Chapman, Luke Brennan, Connor McBride, Sam Durrant, Joe Nolan Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

4. Blackpool Releasing: Cameron Antwi, Ryan Grant, Johnny Johnston, Matthew Liptrott, Charlie Monks, Ethan Robson, Sky Sinclair, Grant Ward Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales