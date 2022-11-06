The photos of 37,015 Sunderland fans at Stadium of Light against Cardiff City

Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light during the Black Cats' 1-0 loss to Cardiff City in the Championship.
Tony Mowbray’s side were fortunate to still be level at half-time after Anthony Patterson saved Joe Ralls’ penalty.
Cardiff took the lead four minutes after the restart, though, as Mark Harris converted Mahlon Romeo’s low cross. The hosts did apply some late pressure but couldn’t force an equaliser.
37,015 Sunderland fans were in attendance for the clash in Wearside and here, we take a look at the best fan photos throughout the day:
Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light during the Black Cats' 1-0 loss to Cardiff City in the Championship.