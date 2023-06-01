Sunderland games have been shown on Sky Sports multiple times this season with the Black Cats competing at the top end of the division.

Sky Sports recently won the bidding process for all EFL football from the end of next season, extending their long-term partnership with the leagues.

The five-year deal, which will come into force at the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign, is worth £895,000 and the EFL say it represents a 50% increase to clubs from the current arrangement.

The deal will see a number of significant changes for clubs, with a significant increase in the number of games shown and the current system of club streaming services phased out. In total, 1,059 EFL matches are set to be broadcast across existing Sky Sports channels or live via a Sky Sports streaming service.

With that in mind, though, how many Sunderland games were selected for broadcast this season by Sky Sports and how does this compare to their rivals? Here, we take a look:

