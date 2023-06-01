News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Sky Sports.Sky Sports.
Sky Sports.

The number of Sunderland matches shown on Sky Sports compared to Coventry, Wigan and West Brom - gallery

Sunderland games have been shown on Sky Sports multiple times this season with the Black Cats competing at the top end of the division.
By James Copley
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

Sky Sports recently won the bidding process for all EFL football from the end of next season, extending their long-term partnership with the leagues.

The five-year deal, which will come into force at the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign, is worth £895,000 and the EFL say it represents a 50% increase to clubs from the current arrangement.

The deal will see a number of significant changes for clubs, with a significant increase in the number of games shown and the current system of club streaming services phased out. In total, 1,059 EFL matches are set to be broadcast across existing Sky Sports channels or live via a Sky Sports streaming service.

With that in mind, though, how many Sunderland games were selected for broadcast this season by Sky Sports and how does this compare to their rivals? Here, we take a look:

Bristol City have been shown on Sky Sports four times during the 2022-23 season.

1. Bristol City

Bristol City have been shown on Sky Sports four times during the 2022-23 season. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Stoke City have been shown on Sky Sports five times during the 2022-23 season.

2. Stoke City

Stoke City have been shown on Sky Sports five times during the 2022-23 season. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Huddersfield Town have been shown on Sky Sports five times during the 2022-23 season.

3. Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town have been shown on Sky Sports five times during the 2022-23 season. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Swansea City have been shown on Sky Sports five times during the 2022-23 season.

4. Swansea City

Swansea City have been shown on Sky Sports five times during the 2022-23 season. Photo: Michael Steele

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Sky SportsSunderlandEFLCoventryWiganWest Brom