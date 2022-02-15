“You have a lot of lads in their first year and at the minute, a lot of them look tired,” said Neil following the 1-1 draw at Plough Lane.

"Ultimately, we haven't got a huge of amount of options so that's something I need to have a good look at.”

Neil also said that some of the experienced players are short of game time and will need more minutes to get upto speed.

We’ve taken a closer look at the number of minutes played by each Sunderland player this season, including in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Papa John’s Trophy and League One.

We’ve also factored in game time at former clubs but excluded international fixtures.

Here are the results.

1. Jermain Defoe Minutes played in the 2021/22 season: 89 (17 minutes for Rangers) Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Arbenit Xhemajli Minutes played in the 2021/22 season: 95 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Ellis Taylor Minutes played in the 2021/22 season: 248 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Patrick Roberts Minutes played in the 2021/22 season: 169 (99 minutes for Troyes FC) Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2022 Photo Sales