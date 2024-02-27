Tony Mowbray’s replacement, Michael Beale, was sacked earlier this month after a disastrous 12-game stint at the Academy of Light, with first-team coach Mike Dodds taking interim charge until the summer.
As well as that huge managerial decision, Sunderland also have several contract and transfer calls to make with nine players currently set to leave the club as it stands during the summer at the end of the season.
Here, we take a look at the nine players currently set to leave Sunderland in a couple of months:
1. Corry Evans
Sunderland's club captain Corry Evans is set to leave Sunderland during the summer with the midfielder's deal expiring this coming June. Sunderland, however, hold an option to extend the contract if they wish. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Bradley Dack
Bradley Dack signed a deal with Sunderland until June 2024 when he joined the club after becoming a free agent last summer. Sunderland have the option to extend the contract by another year if they wish. The 30-year-old has only made 12 appearances for the club so far this campaign. Photo: Jess Hornby
3. Callum Styles
Callum Styles joined Sunderland on loan until the end of the season during the January transfer window, with the club holding an option to buy in the summer. Styles has made one appearance so far for the Black Cats and would be set to leave as things stand if the Black Cats decide against triggering their option. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Harry Gardiner
Harry Gardiner is currently on loan from Sunderland at non-league club Blyth Spartans but will see his contract at the Black Cats expire this summer. Photo: Chris Fryatt