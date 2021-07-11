The NINE loan signings that Sunderland could target as Cats weigh-up next transfer steps

A number of League One clubs made eye-catching loan signings last season, and it’s a market Sunderland could explore this summer.

The Black Cats squad remains somewhat thin on numbers ahead of the League One season kicking-off on August 7, but head coach Lee Johnson has confirmed the club remain active in the market and that deal talks are taking place.

He said: “We have actually got four or five current bids on the table for various positions so it’s not like we’re not moving.

“You always look at the transfer market and it's, are they affordable? Are they accessible and are they available? So you don’t bid for somebody unless you feel they are affordable accessible and available and obviously it depends on transfer fee. Agents fees as well and at the moment, I think agents have been pretty unrealistic with the climate to the levels of percentages they want.”

And on whether Sunderland were bidding for free agents or contracted players, he added: “Both.I would say you look at what type of bid you can make, you can make transfer, a trade if you like, you’ve got a free agent that’s on the market that’s been released and you can do a bit more with that one.

"You can get them in, you can give them a thorough medical, you can run them and have a look and then of course you’ve got loan bids. There’s two or three of those.”

So which loan deals could be interesting Sunderland this summer? We take a look...

1. Ethan Galbraith As previously reported by the Echo, Manchester United midfielder Galbraith is one name being considered by Sunderland's recruitment team this summer - with the Red Devils keen to see the Northern Irish international gain some valuable senior experience.

2. Ellis Simms The Everton striker impressed on loan at Blackpool next season and may well have his eyes on a move to the Championship - but Simms would undoubtedly be a strong addition for any League One side were a deal possible.

3. Tolaji Bola Having spent last season on loan at Rochdale, the Arsenal left-back knows League One well. Sunderland need full-backs this summer and Bola may fit the bill - although Sheffield Wednesday are also understood to be keen.

4. Liam Delap Son of former Sunderland man Rory, striker Liam has been impressing at Manchester City and has been linked with a loan exit this summer - although recent reports suggest he may remain with the Premier League champions.