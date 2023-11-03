4 . RIGG HEADS FOR THE WORLD CUP

One of the key updates was that Chris Rigg will be unavailable for the next few fixtures as he heads out for the U17 World Cup. Mowbray said that the club were thrilled with the news and discussed the 16-year-old's impressive development more broadly. "I'm delighted for him. Disappointed he'll miss a few games of course but it's a fantastic achievement for him. "It's a fine balance, we had a long chat with him and told him how delighted we were for him that he was going to get that fantastic opportunity. He also understands that he'll be away and let's hope the results are positive in that time, and it might mean he finds it difficult to get back in the group. Hopefully he can be successful while he's away. "It's richly deserved, Chris warrants being around our first-team squad every day and getting on the pitch to impact games. In the next few years, he'll warrant a starting place I'm pretty sure. I hope he stays he a number of years and fulfils his potential and helps the club progress. "His personality... he's a warrior and he wants to win every tackle, every 5-a-side, every contest he's in. That's pretty unique, it's Roy Keane-esque and he's a nice, nice kid - just not so much when he's got his boots on. "Chris is really happy with where he is at the moment, we've had those conversations. I don't think yet he's in front of Neil, Ekwah, Bellingham but he is very capable of coming on for him them as the game rolls on. He's like a breath of fresh air when he comes on." Photo: FRANK REID 2022