4 . WHAT NEXT FOR DENNIS CIRKIN

As it stands, Cirkin is heading into the last of the three years he signed up for in 2021. Though it is not clear whether either player or club have an option to automatically extend, it reflects an interesting contractual dilemma for Sunderland that has perhaps gone under the radar in recent times. Cirkin has endured some injury frustration along the way but the last two seasons have been a major success and as a naturally versatile, left-footed defender that will not have gone unnoticed. Spurs do have a buy-back clause as part of the deal they agreed to sell him to Sunderland, though there have been no indications at this stage that they intend to do that. So while the 21-year-old is very much expected to start next season on Wearside, his situation is one to watch over the coming months. Photo: FRANK REID 2022