The nine key Sunderland transfer and contract storylines fans will be watching closely this summer - photo gallery
It promises to be a fascinating summer for Sunderland supporters, as the club look to build on a hugely encouraging first season back at Championship level and kick on again next term.
By Phil Smith
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:00 BST
The Black Cats are set to be ambitious in continuing their policy of investing in young talent, while their form this season will almost certainly have attracted the attention of Premier League teams.
Here we assess the key storylines likely to dominate this summer on Wearside, with one or two key decisions already made.…
1. THE BELLINGHAM PURSUIT
Sunderland have held a longstanding interest in Jobe Bellingham, younger brother of Jude.
With one year left on his Birmingham City deal, an exit is expected this summer and his presence at the first leg win over Luton Town at the Stadium of Light reflected Sunderland’s strong position.
Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman, first team coach Mike Dodds and Head of Coaching Stuart English all have close ties with the family from their time at St Andrews, while the club’s aggressive approach to giving young players extensive game time looks also to have been key.
It will be a significant investment from Sunderland if they can get the deal over the line, and at this stage it looks as if it’s one that could be resolved relatively swiftly. It appears to have also had a knock-on impact on Edouard Michut's future, with the club confirming on Tuesday that the two parties had mutually agreed not to activate the option-to-buy clause in his loan deal from PSG. Photo: Cameron Smith
Patterson’s stellar campaign in the Championship has drawn interest from Wolves and Leicester City, though the latter see their top-tier status very much in peril ahead of the conclusion of the campaign this weekend.Sunderland’s position is a strong one, having pro-actively moved to agree a new long-term deal with Patterson after his breakthrough last summer. Under contract until 2026, Sunderland can command a significant fee is that interest does firm up in the coming weeks and months.
THE PREMIER LEAGUE INTEREST IN ANTHONY PATTERSON

Mowbray stated earlier this season that the club will be looking to add more competition in central defence this summer, and that could lead to some outgoings.
Mowbray stated earlier this season that the club will be looking to add more competition in central defence this summer, and that could lead to some outgoings.
Bailey Wright is likely to be of interest to Rotherham following his recent loan spell, which was ultimately cut short by injury. And any further additions could allow Joe Anderson to go on loan, which Mowbray believes is key if he is to add the physicality that he needs to thrive in senior football.
As it stands, Cirkin is heading into the last of the three years he signed up for in 2021. Though it is not clear whether either player or club have an option to automatically extend, it reflects an interesting contractual dilemma for Sunderland that has perhaps gone under the radar in recent times. Cirkin has endured some injury frustration along the way but the last two seasons have been a major success and as a naturally versatile, left-footed defender that will not have gone unnoticed.
Spurs do have a buy-back clause as part of the deal they agreed to sell him to Sunderland, though there have been no indications at this stage that they intend to do that. So while the 21-year-old is very much expected to start next season on Wearside, his situation is one to watch over the coming months.