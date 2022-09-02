Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we run you through what's likely to be next on the agenda at the club…

MAKE A CALL ON FREE AGENTS

Deadline day came without any additions to Sunderland’s senior squad, after the ‘one or two’ moves Tony Mowbray said were still potentially in the offing failed to materialise.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart

Sunderland had gone into the day still hoping to add a centre back, while there was also talk of adding experienced cover to the goalkeeping ranks. Should the right option be there Sunderland can still add free agents to their group, though the indications on Thursday were that the hierarchy were happy with where the squad had got to.

Time will tell.

ROSS STEWART'S CONTRACT

Sunderland had been looking to reward Stewart for his stellar campaign in League One last time out, with Speakman confirming in the days after that win at Wembley that they would open talks with the Scot and his representatives.

Sunderland's promotion appeared to calm any fears that the Scot would move on this summer, as while he has been tracked by a number of clubs over the last year there has appeared little prospect of him moving on at this stage.

He has started the Championship campaign in superb form, his combined total of eight goals and assists matched only by Hull City's Oscar Estupinan.

Terms on a new deal, though, are yet to be agreed.

Alex Neil expressed confidence on the eve of the season that this would be sorted, saying that he had spoken to Stewart and was confident that he was settled at Sunderland and eager to prove he could make the step up.

Stewart's stance is not thought to have changed and his status amongst the Sunderland fanbase has arguably been enhanced even further in recent weeks.

Players moving on is an important part of Sunderland's model and so there is every chance at some stage Stewart will go elsewhere. A new deal would protect his value in the interim, reward his form and send a strong signal about Sunderland's longer-term ambitions.

The Black Cats are protected by a clause that allows them to automatically extend his current deal until the end of next season, but that doesn't feel like a particularly satisfactory outcome for anyone given the progress he has made.

There is plenty of time for all parties to get this sorted but a new deal would be welcomed by fans as eagerly as any new signing. And it would also go some way to allay any lingering concern over Alex Neil's decision to pursue better terms elsewhere.

AND PERHAPS TIME TO START THE BALL ROLLING ELSEWHERE?

As it stands, the Sunderland players now in the final year of their deal are: Stewart (as discussed), Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans, Carl Winchester and Danny Batth.

Sunderland (and perhaps the players themselves) may in most cases be content to wait and see how the campaign develops before making any firm decisions but Pritchard is one who the club might be minded to consider extending if his current form continues.

Elsewhere, Speakman may look to reward the rapid progress of some of the squad at Championship level, Dennis Cirkin being one that immediately springs to mind.

KEY APPOINTMENTS BEHIND THE SCENES

Sunderland have invested in numerous parts of the club's infrastructure since the arrival of Speakman and Louis-Dreyfus, most notably in data and analytics.

There are currently some crucial vacancies that need filling soon rather than later, however.

The departures of Elliot Dickman and Lewis Dickman over the last year have seen a lot of local experience leave the club. U18 lead coach John Hewitson is currently handling the U21 side, and is in the mix to land the job on a permanent basis. That would in turn leave a vacancy in the U18 group, and so it’s an issue which needs settling for stability within the academy teams.

The academy manager role is vital, too, as Sunderland are currently only on a one-year licence for their Category One academy and so will be assessed again later this season, when Speakman hopes that licence will be extended to three years.

Mowbray’s first-team coaching group is also likely to see another addition, with long-term assistant Mark Venus expected to join. There are unlikely to be any further changes beyond that, given that the other key members of the team were appointed to the roles permanently by Speakman earlier this summer.

STEP UP THE OFF-PITCH OPERATION

Sunderland last month committed to stepping up their customer service operation after heavy criticism from fans.

The club committed to significantly increasing the opening hours of both the ticket office and the club as they work towards a long-term solution in which both will be accessible on the same site.

While Chief Operating Officer Steve Davison is exploring longer-term technical solutions to improve customer dialogue and accessibility to the club, the club have committed to increasing staffing levels to improve customer service.

A club statement said: “SAFC would like to take this opportunity to thank supporters for the feedback they have provided in recent weeks and welcomes further comment once the changes outlined above have been implemented.”