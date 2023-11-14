The next 11 transfer and contract decisions for Kristjaan Speakman at Sunderland after Patrick Roberts deal - gallery
Sunderland confirmed a major coup on Monday night by announcing that Patrick Roberts had signed a new long-term deal at the club.
By Phil Smith
Published 14th Nov 2023, 12:26 GMT
It had been a key priority for the club and for Sporting Director following the end of the summer transfer window, with the club receiving bids from Southampton as Roberts entered the last year of his deal.
Long-term planning has become a key cornerstone of how the club operates since Speakman was installed as Sporting Director, so what are his next priorities and decisions?
1. CONTRACT - JACK CLARKE
Sunderland are under no immediate pressure to secure Clarke to new terms, given that his current deal runs until the summer of 2026.
It’s also true that they would like to reward the winger’s impressive progress as they have done with much of this young squad, and that doing so would be a major statement of intent given the ongoing Premier League interest in the 22-year-old. That interest means that this is likely to be a difficult and lengthy process, and there’s no doubt that winning promotion would make a huge difference at some stage. Photo: FRANK REID 2022
Clarke’s exceptional goal contributions this season mean there are likely to be more bids in January, and they may well be bigger and from more established top-tier clubs than in the summer.
Sunderland will have to weigh up the financial reward with the potential impact losing Clarke would have on this team midway through the campaign. With Clarke evidently happy on Wearside for the foreseeable and the club in no financial need of a sale, it seems unlikely that a departure would be sanctioned at such a crucial juncture of the season.
Perhaps the picture will change next summer if Sunderland remain in the second tier, but that’s some way off yet. The club should be able to stand firm for the time being. Photo: Frank Reid
Sunderland are potentially facing a difficult decision in January, though they will hope their issues may have eased by then.
The club recruited four strikers in the summer window but the three permanent additions were for the long term and clearly need time to adjust and settle on Wearside. Yet it’s also true that Mowbray needs firepower to maintain the top-six push, and as of yet none of the far are off the mark.
There were encouraging signs from both Nazariy Rusyn and Eliezer Mayenda on Saturday, as well as Mason Burstow who went close late on. Sunderland may find they have a difficult balance to strike between protecting the playing opportunities these players need, and ensuring there are enough goals within the squad for the winter months.
Much will depend on Burstow’s future. Despite dropping out of the starting XI in recent weeks he is getting good exposure at a good level, and so a recall on Chelsea’s part in January seems highly unlikely. Yet Everton’s baffling decision to recall Ellis Simms last season shows things can change quickly in this game. Photo: Frank Reid
Many supporters have long felt that there is a need for more experienced cover in holding midfield amid the ongoing absence of Corry Evans’. So far, Speakman and Sunderland have resisted - stressing the need to protect the pathway for the club’s young midfielders. Jay Matete is due back in December and when fit, they are likely to want him to get chances in either Dan Neil’s more attacking midfield role, or Pierre Ekwah’s slightly more withdrawn position. Even Ekwah has a lot of licence to get forward and attack the box, a role in which Matete is comfortable.
Evans could also return from his ACL injury towards the end of the January window, while Mowbray has also suggested that Jenson Seelt could play holding midfield in certain scenarios within games. Photo: Martin Swinney