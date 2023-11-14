3 . TRANSFER - JANUARY STRIKER CALL

Sunderland are potentially facing a difficult decision in January, though they will hope their issues may have eased by then. The club recruited four strikers in the summer window but the three permanent additions were for the long term and clearly need time to adjust and settle on Wearside. Yet it’s also true that Mowbray needs firepower to maintain the top-six push, and as of yet none of the far are off the mark. There were encouraging signs from both Nazariy Rusyn and Eliezer Mayenda on Saturday, as well as Mason Burstow who went close late on. Sunderland may find they have a difficult balance to strike between protecting the playing opportunities these players need, and ensuring there are enough goals within the squad for the winter months. Much will depend on Burstow’s future. Despite dropping out of the starting XI in recent weeks he is getting good exposure at a good level, and so a recall on Chelsea’s part in January seems highly unlikely. Yet Everton’s baffling decision to recall Ellis Simms last season shows things can change quickly in this game. Photo: Frank Reid