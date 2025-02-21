Sunderland welcome Hull City to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon and will welcome a key player back into the fold

It could potentially be a hugely significant moment in Sunderland's campaign.While Romaine Mundle returned to the squad for the trip to Elland Road on Monday night, Régis Le Bris opted not to bring on the winger as the Black Cats fell to a late defeat against Leeds United. The Sunderland head coach reasoned that Mundle had not been back in full training long enough to impact a game of such intensity.With another few days under his belt, however, Le Bris made clear ahead of Hull City's visit that Mundle was ready to go.

The significance of this on Sunderland's promotion push is two-fold. One is that for all Enzo Le Fée's brilliance, Sunderland have clearly lacked the explosiveness that Mundle and then Tommy Watson offered on the left flank. Both picked up the baton from Jack Clarke with remarkable ease in that position, with Sunderland's system designed in no small part to feed their wingers as early as possible in a move so that they can isolate and then attack the full back. Both have also brought a goal threat every time they have been on the pitch.With Watson's return only a week to a fortnight away, Le Bris has the option to field a specialist on the left wing for the run-in and a potential play-off campaign. The pair can rotate, one starting and one adding fresh legs against a tired defender from the bench.

Equally significant, however, is what it could mean for Le Fée and the team more broadly. The Frenchman has been quite brilliant since his introduction to the team, often finding a way to impact the game even from a position that is not his strongest. His display against Middlesbrough was arguably the best individual display from a Sunderland player this season, and demonstrated that his quality and poise can make the difference from anywhere on the pitch.

It's quite clear not his favoured role, though. He said as much in a conversation with Le Bris after one of his first appearances in red-and-white, noting how much the position demands constant 1-v-1 duels. Le Fée has the quality and individual skills to get past players, but he is at his best in the heart of the action setting the tempo of the game and picking the final pass. Mundle's return, and Watson's to follow, will allow him to do exactly that.

The obvious question that follows is, well at whose expense? Since his stunning goal at Swansea City, Dan Neil has been Sunderland's most consistent player. Jobe Bellingham has gone to another level this season and that Sunderland have struggled to win on the rare occasions he has been absent speaks volumes. Chris Rigg, meanwhile, is enjoying a breakout campaign and has shown an eye for goal that is hard to ignore. Le Bris's response, though, would be that it doesn't matter. All three have played a huge amount of football this season, and the occasional rest for Rigg in particular could allow to recapture his very best form from earlier in the season.

While it may only be changing one or two players from the core of the side that Le Bris has relied on all season, its potential impact could be major. Le Bris is also expected to bring Alan Browne back into the fold at some stage in the coming weeks, if not tomorrow then potentially at Sheffield Wednesday next Friday. With Sunderland struggling to hold onto leads in the latter stages of games and Salis Abdul Samed not quite at his sharpest after so long on the sidelines, additional fresh legs and a player with stacks of Championship experience can only be a good thing.

If Sunderland are to win promotion to the Premier League, whether that be with a late surge for the top two or the play-offs, they will need depth in their squad and their key players firing in the favoured position. Le Fée in particular could make all the difference if the campaign is indeed extended. He has been an absolute joy to watch so far, and the best may yet be to come.

