Revealed! The new Academy of Light technology Sunderland hope will give them an edge in promotion push

Sunderland data chiefs say it is already seeing a positive impact on the squad.

The aim is to improve the ‘visual processing power of elite athletes’ and enhance their reactive movement to make it more ‘efficient and explosive’.

A statement explained: “Utilising LED lighting, laser-projected zones and custom-built sensors, the newly implemented technology at the Academy of Light will provide a unique training environment by exposing players to modified light levels.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland's Academy of Light.

“The intensity and spectrum of the environment is carefully controlled during each training session to allow athletes to excel when returning and competing in normal conditions.”

It added: “Led by a team of vision scientists, engineers and software specialists, the AoL gymnasium has received a complete makeover and the system will now be used across a range of domains, including development, performance, and rehabilitation.”

Founder and CEO of Okkulo, Mel O’Connor, said: "Sunderland AFC’s history speaks for itself, but the club are pushing the boundaries to ensure future success.

"Our technology commands athletes to speed up their visual processing and movement to train effectively.

"This means that when they are placed back into normal lighting conditions, their performance is enhanced.

"In addition to the faster processing time, the athlete’s quicker movement allows them to be one step ahead, which is hugely beneficial to players in all positions.”

Sunderland’s Head of Data & Analysis, James Young, added: “We are delighted to have Okkulo in the building and we are especially thrilled to have found an innovative partner from the North East to work with.

"The system has already made a tangible impact with the players and we are excited to see what can be accomplished between now and the end of the season.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.