The Black Cats have some quality players for the third tier.

Those include the likes of Jermain Defoe, Alex Pritchard, Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts.

But do any Sunderland stars make Transfermarkt’s most valuable League One players starting XI?

Here, we take a look:

1. Pontus Dahlberg - £1.08m Pontus Dahlberg is a Swedish goalkeeper playing for Gillingham in League One on loan from Watford. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

2. Joe Bennett - £1.35m Joe Bennett plays as a defender for Wigan Athletic Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Mahlon Romeo - £1.8m Mahlon Romeo plays for Portsmouth on loan from Millwall. Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. Harlee Dean - £1.8m Harlee Dean is a central defender for Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Birmingham City Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales